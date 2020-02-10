U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her company's blood tests.
Elizabeth Holmes' lawyers have asked a federal judge to throw out the US government's case against her.
The US indicted Holmes in 2018 for 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud through Theranos.
Theranos claimed to be able to conduct a medical blood test from just a single...