Air Force awards Gulfstream $127M contract for two C-37B aircraft

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Air Force has contracted with Savannah-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. to deliver two C-37B aircraft by September 2021 for $127 million. The C-37B is based on Gulfstream’s G550 aircraft. It part of a fleet of executive and special mission aircraft managed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate. Work will be performed in Savannah, Ga. The sole source delivery order will expand the current fleet size to 16 aircraft, according…
