Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps

Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells the BBC a sales ban could be brought forward again.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK To Ban Petrol And Diesel Cars [Video]UK To Ban Petrol And Diesel Cars

UK To Ban Petrol And Diesel Cars

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

2035 petrol and diesel ban: what does it mean? [Video]2035 petrol and diesel ban: what does it mean?

The Government has announced plans to bring forward its ban on sales of petrol and diesel vehicles – but what does that mean?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Electric cars: How will the petrol and diesel ban work?

A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be brought forward by eight years to 2032, MPs say.
BBC News Also reported by •Bristol PostExeter Express and EchoThe Next Web

UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035

UK to ban new petrol car sales from 2035London (AFP) Feb 4, 2020 Britain will bring forward a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles to 2035, including hybrids, Prime Minister Boris Johnson...
Energy Daily Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Chrisstep7

Chrisstep#Letsjustgetout🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @DrSpock_Spartan: Sales of new petrol and diesel cars could be banned in 12 years Total Muppet! So we get penalized & bankrupted whilst… 27 seconds ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps – East Auto News https://t.co/3T4IrEad1G https://t.co/IcLswQHknl 58 seconds ago

Prem2014

Hoop Will the government be subsidising the cost of new electric vehicles when the ban on petrol and diesel cars come in… https://t.co/RpFqXBFc0F 1 minute ago

notUnitePink

El estado opresor es un macho violador RT @BBCBusiness: Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps https://t.co/NB98pNPhN9 1 minute ago

TobiasCobb1

Tobias Cobb Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps https://t.co/bSYe5ipXa8 2 minutes ago

graveshamawards

Gravesham Business Awards Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps https://t.co/Jwi1Vz4OvV https://t.co/5J8yemZqbq 4 minutes ago

SimonDeakin101

B2B Data Expert BBC News - Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps https://t.co/fXNuBCd8xz 7 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Petrol and diesel car sales ban could start in 12 years, says Shapps The UK's planned ban on sales of new petrol… https://t.co/3sea0j4kS5 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.