Controversial vacation rental proposal on the move in Florida Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A long-running dispute over vacation rentals is heating up, as a Senate panel Tuesday approved a proposal that would give the state --- not local officials --- control over regulation of short-term rentals. Ignoring the pleas of dozens of local officials from throughout the state, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee approved the measure (SB 1128) in a 3-2 party-line vote. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, would “preempt” regulation of vacation rentals, including licensing… 👓 View full article

