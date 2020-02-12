Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Controversial vacation rental proposal on the move in Florida

Controversial vacation rental proposal on the move in Florida

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A long-running dispute over vacation rentals is heating up, as a Senate panel Tuesday approved a proposal that would give the state --- not local officials --- control over regulation of short-term rentals. Ignoring the pleas of dozens of local officials from throughout the state, the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee approved the measure (SB 1128) in a 3-2 party-line vote. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, would “preempt” regulation of vacation rentals, including licensing…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

exploreMeraki

Travel News 🌍 #Travel Controversial vacation rental proposal on the move in Florida https://t.co/Iymg4jtWr6 46 minutes ago

Fox35Danielle

Danielle Knox Controversial vacation rental proposal on the move https://t.co/5kfXD2d8oT #FOX35 #FOX35ORLANDO 2 hours ago

newsservicefla

NewsServiceFlorida CONTROVERSIAL VACATION RENTAL PROPOSAL ON THE MOVE https://t.co/r6A6OLHv8T 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.