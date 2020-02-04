DataRobot names San Francisco executive as new president

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Boston-based DataRobot has named former AppDynamics executive Dan Wright as president and chief operating officer. He will be based in San Francisco. Wright, previously COO of San Francisco-based AppDynamics, joins DataRobot as it rapidly grows its Bay Area presence. The data-based artificial intelligence and machine learning service startup acquired three Bay Area companies last year: San Francisco-based Cursor, Redwood City-based Paxata and Santa Clara-based ParallelM. DataRobot also last year… 👓 View full article

