Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, government data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was 7.35% in December 2019 and 1.97% in January last year. This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation figure exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%.
