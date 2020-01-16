Retail inflation rises to 7.59% in January

Global  

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, government data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index-based retail inflation was 7.35% in December 2019 and 1.97% in January last year. This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation figure exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%.
