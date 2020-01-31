Global  

NexTech AR Solutions inks new AR deal with gunmaker Walther Arms

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) has signed a new contract with gunmaker Walther Arms, expanding its deal with the company into 2020, and adding on three additional augmented reality (AR) experiences.  Walther, which manufactures the iconic PPK gun featured in James Bond films, has been a NexTech customer since April 2019. With NexTech’s technology, Walther customers can view firearms online in full 3D before making a purchase.  "NexTech has provided Walther customers a unique experience in shopping for their handgun,” Walther Marketing Manager Cody Osborn said. “We have seen a significant increase in time spent on each webpage that features the Augmented Reality button that NexTech has provided.  READ: NexTech AR Solutions CEO calls out short-selling firm for 'brazen false accusations' “Our new 2020 lineup of products continue to push the boundaries of performance in pistols, the Augmented Reality allows the customer to immerse themselves in every detail of the model before purchasing, furthering Walther's status as a performance leader," Osborn added. NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg sees continued business from Walther — one of its original AR customers — as a strong endorsement of its product offerings. "Getting re-orders for our AR technology from Walther is a powerful affirmation and speaks volumes about how our customers feel about our product,” Gappelberg said. “Cody and Walther have recognized the unique and powerful advantage augmented reality can have in their marketing and sale of its products. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our partnership with Walther into even more areas in 2020 such as product training, which provides huge value and growth opportunities for both of our companies." Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
