Exec who grew Nordstrom Rack will lead Saks Off 5th
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Nordstrom veteran Paige Thomas has been named president of off-price retailer Saks Off 5th, the discount arm of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Thomas was executive vice president and general merchandising manager for Nordstrom, Inc.’s (NYSE: JWN) off-price division for five years, driving the growth of Nordstrom Rack and launching its e-commerce site, including its integration with HauteLook, as well as overseeing the opening of more than 100 stores. She most recently served as…