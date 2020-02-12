Exec who grew Nordstrom Rack will lead Saks Off 5th Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Nordstrom veteran Paige Thomas has been named president of off-price retailer Saks Off 5th, the discount arm of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Thomas was executive vice president and general merchandising manager for Nordstrom, Inc.’s (NYSE: JWN) off-price division for five years, driving the growth of Nordstrom Rack and launching its e-commerce site, including its integration with HauteLook, as well as overseeing the opening of more than 100 stores. She most recently served as… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Exec who grew Nordstrom Rack named president of Saks Off 5th Nordstrom veteran Paige Thomas has been named president of off-price retailer Saks Off 5th, the discount arm of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue. Thomas...

bizjournals 2 days ago





Tweets about this