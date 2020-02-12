These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

· The spreading Wuhan

· However, David Kostin of Goldman Sachs says companies with high sales exposure to China are still struggling, and won't recover as fast or as smoothly.

· More than 1,000 people have died during the outbreak so... · The spreading Wuhan coronavirus rocked global stocks, but US equities returned to record highs fairly quickly.· However, David Kostin of Goldman Sachs says companies with high sales exposure to China are still struggling, and won't recover as fast or as smoothly.· More than 1,000 people have died during the outbreak so 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this jatinam RT @RealMikeLarson: There are different ways to measure the concentration risk that's building up in the market. But this is an interesting… 8 hours ago Chochilino These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns https://t.co/MEOHIS7Bi3 10 hours ago 𝒟𝓇. 𝒜𝓁’𝒜𝓂𝒾𝓃 RT @businessinsider: These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns https://t.co/2Im0D3kekF 10 hours ago VIRIYA RT @BIPrime: These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns, new from @marleyjaybiz https://t.co/5ee… 10 hours ago Business Insider Prime These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns, new from @marleyjaybiz https://t.co/5eek7a5D7o 10 hours ago UnbFacts These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns https://t.co/bNKDLy6ALb 10 hours ago Mike Larson There are different ways to measure the concentration risk that's building up in the market. But this is an interes… https://t.co/009R16nwdS 11 hours ago Business Insider These 12 stocks are at the most risk of a coronavirus-led plunge, Goldman Sachs warns https://t.co/2Im0D3kekF 11 hours ago