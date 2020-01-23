Op-ed: Why your bank should offer SBA guaranteed loans
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () It can be tough growing a community bank, especially increasing non-interest income while establishing an edge over the competition. One approach to achieving this growth is by offering SBA guaranteed small business loans. The flagship SBA lending program, the 7(a) guarantee loan, allows the bank to make business loans up to $5 million and receive up to a 90 percent guarantee from the U.S. government. SBA personnel will train and support the lending staff of the bank and provide guidance on…