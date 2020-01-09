Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus

Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Vodafone , the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was pulling out of Barcelona's Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining an exodus of major European players on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows

Coronavirus puts chill on phone and air shows 01:20

 Organizers of the Singapore Air Show and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona have scrambled to respond after big names pulled out of the events due to the coronavirus. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress [Video]Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress

Amazon Withdraws From Mobile World Congress

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Marchi Element: The $3 Million RV | RIDICULOUS RIDES [Video]Marchi Element: The $3 Million RV | RIDICULOUS RIDES

SAY HELLO to the world’s most expensive mobile home vehicle – which has a whopping $3 million valuation. The ‘Marchi Element’ RV has been created to hit the open road for an adventure, without..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BT follows Nokia in withdrawing from Mobile World Congress

BT has followed Nokia in joining the growing list of technology companies to withdraw from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) showcase because of ongoing concerns...
Belfast Telegraph

Organisers poised to call off Mobile World Congress: sources

Organisers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) will decide on Wednesday whether to cancel the event, two sources said, after several major European telecom...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.