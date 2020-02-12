What to look for in Cisco's Q2 earnings: How successful is its big switch to software?

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Analysts watching Cisco Systems’ second-quarter earnings Wednesday will be looking for potential impacts of an industrywide slowdown in tech spending and new product offerings as the San Jose networking giant continues its transition from hardware to software. Analysts expect non-GAAP earnings per share of 76 cents on $11.98 billion in revenue, 3.8 percent lower than a year ago. When Cisco reported its first-quarter earnings in November, the company said it expected to report between 61 and 67… 👓 View full article

