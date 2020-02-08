CytoDyn links up with Chinese medical services firm to utilize leronlimab against the coronavirus

Global  

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Chinese medical services provider Longen China Group to develop and license its drug leronlimab as a treatment for coronavirus.   The companies will work together to find potential uses for leronlimab in fighting the coronavirus, known officially as 2019-nCoV, which has killed more than 900 people in China and infected at least 40,000, according to CNN.  “We are thrilled to partner with Longen, one of the largest medical service providers in China, to develop leronlimab as a potential treatment for coronavirus and cancer,” CytoDyn CEO Nader Pourhassan said in a statement. “By working together and leveraging our expertise, we hope to bring effective and safe treatments to patients suffering from these deadly diseases.” READ: CytoDyn files Phase 2 basket trial with lead drug leronlimab for treating all solid cancer tumors Leronlimab has the potential to enhance the cellular immune response to the coronavirus, the company said, and could potentially be used in concert with other retroviral therapies. “The biotech and healthcare communities desperately need to identify new and potential treatments to limit the spread of 2019-nCoV as quickly as possible,” Longen CEO Wenbao Bi said. “We support CytoDyn’s efforts to explore the potential uses of leronlimab to help patients who are suffering from 2019-nCoV. We also look forward to working with CytoDyn to address indications within oncology.” Leronlimab has previously produced compelling clinical data from three patients participating in the Company’s Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.  The US Food and Drug Administration has granted leronlimab Fast Track designation for two potential uses: for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and as a combination therapy with HAART for HIV-infected patients. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
