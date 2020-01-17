Quantum Computing appoints physics expert Nicholas Chancellor to advisory board

Global  

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Quantum Computing Inc (OTCMKTS:QUBT), an advanced technology company, announced Wednesday the appointment of Nicholas Chancellor to its Advisory Board.  In a statement, the company noted that Chancellor’s research interests are quantum annealing, hybrid quantum classical computing, and applied algorithms for quantum computing.   He is a Research and Teaching Fellow in the Department of Physics at Durham University and is an EPSRC UKRI innovation fellow for his work on energy landscape-based hybrid quantum/classical computing.  READ: Quantum Computing launches quantum software application for financial institutions Chancellor is a frequent speaker at a number of top quantum computing workshops, is a member of the editorial board of PLOS One, and was selected to participate in the exclusive 2012 Lindau meeting of Nobel Laureates and students. Chancellor holds a PhD in Physics from the University of Southern California. “Nick’s research and expertise in near term quantum computing algorithms is highly respected,” said CEO Robert Liscouski.  “We believe his insights into near-term quantum computing and hybrid quantum/classical computing algorithms will prove to be a valuable asset to our team of world-class experts. We’re thrilled to have him on board, and expect to continue to expand QCI with world-class mathematicians, seasoned industry executives, and high-performance computing thought leaders who continue to guide our efforts in developing valuable applications using advances in quantum computing.” Chancellor said quantum computing is seeing tremendous growth as both industries and nations realize its potential in revolutionizing multiple disciplines. “As development continues to accelerate, the promise of quantum computing may represent the next computing and technological revolution,” he said. “I’m excited to join this team of thought leaders and executors to help deliver near-term quantum computing performance.” Staffed by experts in mathematics, quantum physics, supercomputing, financing and cryptography, Leesburg, Virginia-based Quantum Computing is developing an array of applications to allow companies to exploit the power of quantum computing to their advantage. The company is placing a gargantuan bet on the power of quantum computers to solve the most difficult and intractable problems in the fields of portfolio management, big data and artificial intelligence. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham
