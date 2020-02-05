Global  

BP sets target to achieve net zero by 2050 to tackle climate emergency

Independent Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Oil giant criticised for lack of detail on how it will eliminate 415 million tonnes of carbon each year while spending billions of pounds on new fossil fuel extraction
Recent related news from verified sources

Is Britain’s Climate Change Plan Too Ambitious?

Great Britain's energy regulator has rolled out a plan that would govern the nation's net zero greenhouse emission target backed by the new prime minister. It...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •The Age

