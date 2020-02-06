Global  

Trailblazing former Kennesaw State president dies at 89

Betty L. Siegel, one of Kennesaw State University's most well-known presidents, has died at the age of 89. Siegel, who died late in the afternoon of Feb. 11, served as KSU's second president and oversaw massive growth during her 25-tenure that started in 1981. That included created of Kennesaw State’s first intercollegiate athletic teams in 1982. Upon her retirement in 2006, a 15-degree college had become a university with 55 undergraduate and graduate degrees and 18,000 students. KSU today stands…
