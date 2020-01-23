Global  

Hornets score slam dunk, posting record profit under Michael Jordan's reign

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Charlotte Hornets suffered through a third-consecutive losing season last year, but the NBA franchise won big off the court by turning its largest profit under Michael Jordan. According to figures published this week by Forbes, the Hornets generated operating income of $39 million on revenue of $240 million during the 2018-19 season — both franchise bests since Jordan bought majority interest in 2010. Robert Johnson owned the team, then known as the Bobcats, from 2004 to 2010. (The original…
