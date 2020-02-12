Global  

rue21 to add Plus offerings to Maplewood Mall store

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
rue21, a fast-fashion retailer based in suburban Pittsburgh, announced Tuesday that it would increase the number of stores offering its Plus line of clothing. The announcement listed rue21's store at Maplewood Mall as one of those getting the new line. The retailer has 11 stores in Minnesota, according to its online store locater. The retailer has rapidly increased the number of stores offering plus size clothing over the past year, a continuation of a trend that was first announced back in 2014.…
