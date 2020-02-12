Herzing University names new president

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A local university for its nursing, health care and paramedic/EMT programs has a new campus leader. Sarah Higgins has been named president of Herzing University's Birmingham campus. She brings more than 13 years of higher education experience to the position, where she will lead initiatives focused on student experience, retention and graduation outcomes. She will also ensure Herzing remains a valuable partner to health care providers and regional businesses. Higgins previously was a communications…


