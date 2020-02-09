Android founder Andy Rubin's startup Essential is shutting down, saying there is 'no clear path' to deliver its new phone to customers

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· Android creator Andy Rubin's consumer electronics startup Essential will shutter its operations, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday.

· The company pointed to troubles with its latest product as the reason for the shutdown, saying that while the product was developed, it saw "no clear path to deliver it to... · Android creator Andy Rubin's consumer electronics startup Essential will shutter its operations, the company announced in a blog post Wednesday.· The company pointed to troubles with its latest product as the reason for the shutdown, saying that while the product was developed, it saw "no clear path to deliver it to 👓 View full article

