Andersen will launch first national ad campaign in years
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 () Andersen Corp. has announced an extensive rebranding effort, including a new logo and tagline, as part of a push to refresh the 116-year old brand of windows and doors. The new logo keeps the colors of the old one but flips it 180 degrees, adding beneath it the company's new tagline: "Love the life you see." Bayport, Minn.-based Andersen said it will showcase the new brand with a national advertising campaign featuring Andersen customers and home projects they're working on. It's the company's…