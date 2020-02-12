Global  

Juul bought ad space on kids' websites, including Cartoon Network: lawsuit

Reuters Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc bought online advertisements on teen-focused websites for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Seventeen magazine after it launched its product in 2015, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by the Massachusetts attorney general's office.
