Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears

France 24 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
One of the tech industry's biggest events has been cancelled, over fears about the coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of big names had already said they wouldn't attend the Mobile World Congress 2020, due to open in Barcelona on February 24. Also in the show - Boeing tries to turn the page on its 737 Max crisis, and oil giant BP announces controversial plans to go green. 
2020 Mobile World Congress cancelled over coronavirus fears 00:53

 The 2020 Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology show has been cancelled after a growing number of firms, including BT and Facebook, pulled out over coronavirus fears. The show was due to take place at the end of February.

