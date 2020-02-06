Global  

Responding to safety concerns, Metro Transit boosts funding for police

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle on Wednesday announced plans to add funding for 20,000 additional hours of transit police work, saying safety is the “highest priority” on Metro Transit’s trains and buses. “Every transit rider has an absolute right to feel safe when using any form of public transportation,” Zelle said in a statement. Metro Transit Police Department is authorized to spend up to $1.8 million above its regular budget on full- or part-time officers who wish to work…
