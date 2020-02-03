Global  

Low-cost airline at RDU adds more flights to this vacation destination

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
More than a year after announcing its seven-city debut at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Spirit Airlines is increasing its capacity for one of the Triangle’s most popular connections. As part of a big Florida expansion, Spirit Airlines is increasing its frequency on the RDU to Orlando route from daily to two-times daily starting April 22. “Florida is very important to Spirit Airlines, and we are going to keep growing in the state we call home,” said John Kirby, vice president of Network…
