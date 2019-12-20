Global  

Firm urges catered social media barrage

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
To appeal to younger generations, brands must adopt a digital advertising strategy across multiple social media platforms focusing on personalised, targeted ads instead of aiming for broad appeal, says the Belgium-based digital marketing firm MediaDonuts.
