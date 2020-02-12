Chief executive at MGM Resorts says he'll step down Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )





Murren has led the company since 2008. A corporate statement Wednesday said he intends to leave before his contract expires next year, but gave no reason.



"Jim has led the company through growth, transforming it into a global entertainment company with a worldwide footprint and creating value for MGM Resorts shareholders,” board member Roland Hernandez said in the statement.



In the statement, Murren called it “an honor to work with such a talented group of men and women who provide millions of guests with memorable life experiences every day all over the world.”



Publicly traded MGM Resorts has some 80,000 employees at 29 casinos and hotels. The company is the largest employer in Nevada, with several Las Vegas Strip properties.



In recent months the company sold its Bellagio, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay resorts to a joint venture including private-equity and



Mandalay Bay was the hotel where a gunman opened fire into a concert crowd across the street in 2017 that left 58 people dead in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.



MGM Resorts laid off about 1,000 employees last year and several executives retired under a company-wide plan to cut costs and boost annual earnings by $300 million by 2021.



