Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Judge rules in favor of PES refinery’s proposed sale to Chicago-based developer

Judge rules in favor of PES refinery’s proposed sale to Chicago-based developer

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Barring no further objections, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved the sale of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions complex in South Philadelphia to a Chicago-based developer with no plans of restarting refinery operations. The judge also tentatively approved a $29 million settlement with PES’ unsecured creditors that includes a $5 million severance fund for former refinery workers. The sale to Hilco Redevelopment Partners, which came after a heated confirmation hearing Wednesday in Wilmington,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Approves Sale Of PES Refinery

Judge Approves Sale Of PES Refinery 01:38

 Matt Petrillo reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

escrow_shout

CelebrateSuccess Judge rules in favor of PES refinery’s proposed sale to Chicago-based developer https://t.co/Qivp1xtVi1 16 hours ago

PHLBizJournal

PHL Business Journal A bankruptcy court judge tentatively approved the sale of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex in Sou… https://t.co/yJiAn4zZuG 4 days ago

gasfuel

automotive Judge rules in favor of PES refinery’s proposed sale to Chicago-based developer https://t.co/SXmZPHpxU8 4 days ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp Judge rules in favor of PES refinery’s proposed sale to Chicago-based developer https://t.co/n2pWXuXCI6 4 days ago

loukwok

Louis Kwok Judge rules in favor of PES refinery’s proposed sale to Chicago-based developer https://t.co/xt1YMF2kKC 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.