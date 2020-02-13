Global  

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Hindu Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Citing Kobe Bryant's death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar. Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday.
News video: Kobe Bryant's sports foundation updates name to honour his late daughter

Kobe Bryant's sports foundation updates name to honour his late daughter 00:39

 On Thursday, representatives for the Mamba Sports Foundation, which makes reference to Kobe's "Black Mamba" nickname, announced that they were changing the name to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Gianna, who was nicknamed "Mambacita".

