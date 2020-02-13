Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners

Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Magnolia Castle Knollwood, an entity led by JDL Castle Corp. and Magnolia Partners — both based in Winston-Salem — has purchased the 370 and 380 Knollwood St. office buildings in Winston-Salem for $40.75 million from Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW). The two buildings, built in the 1990s by Forsyth Partners, combines for more than 250,000 square feet of Class A office space. Tenants include Krispy Kreme, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo Advisors (AMEX: EAD), Merrill Lynch (NYSE: MERK)…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TriadBizJournal

Triad Business Journal Local entity buys Knollwood office buildings for $40.75 million as Highwoods Properties continues to sell its Triad… https://t.co/K3iZo5DzBf 2 days ago

NAIOPPT

NAIOP Piedmont Triad RT @TriadBizJournal: Local entity buys Knollwood office buildings for $40.75 million as Highwoods Properties continues to sell its Triad ho… 5 days ago

TriadBizAndy

Andy Warfield Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners https://t.co/eCwBrFD4CP via @triadbizjournal… https://t.co/CAUQwd8zO8 5 days ago

TriadBizJournal

Triad Business Journal Local entity buys Knollwood office buildings for $40.75 million as Highwoods Properties continues to sell its Triad… https://t.co/nWQ6eYGZ7y 5 days ago

TriadBizLloyd

Lloyd Whittington Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners https://t.co/ytjMmHzsS9 via @triadbizjournal… https://t.co/775SSfhjXG 6 days ago

gowdyfinancial

Gowdy Financial Grp Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners https://t.co/2zW7WcD6ZQ 6 days ago

loukwok

Louis Kwok Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners https://t.co/Dcuv4HCL1T 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.