Knollwood buildings sell for $40.75 million to local partners

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Magnolia Castle Knollwood, an entity led by JDL Castle Corp. and Magnolia Partners — both based in Winston-Salem — has purchased the 370 and 380 Knollwood St. office buildings in Winston-Salem for $40.75 million from Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW). The two buildings, built in the 1990s by Forsyth Partners, combines for more than 250,000 square feet of Class A office space. Tenants include Krispy Kreme, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo Advisors (AMEX: EAD), Merrill Lynch (NYSE: MERK)…


