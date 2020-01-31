Highlands vet opens downtown Italian and pizza restaurant

A Highlands Bar & Grill veteran has opened an Italian pizzeria on Second Avenue North. Marco Butturini opened Le Fresca at 2218 Second Ave. N. this week. The restaurant offers authentic Italian food, including pizza from a handmade pizza oven from Naples. Joining Butturini are his brother, Luca Butturini, a skilled pizzaiolo for the last three decades, and Matthew Christe formerly of Bottega Restaurant who is sous chef. The restaurant seats 40, and the bar has room for 20 people. Winter menu…

