Junaid Ansari RT @ndtv: Ratan Tata reveals he "fell in love, almost got married" after college. https://t.co/LTFqZsCzOJ https://t.co/aakCkscD1N 6 minutes ago Manish Kumar Almost got married after college, reveals Ratan Tata https://t.co/KEtjGsjlTT Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/XZqSvt9R2X 6 minutes ago Dailyanjal ‘Almost got married’ after college, says Ratan Tata https://t.co/48pWcI3MDy https://t.co/F8zwqqCe1v 9 minutes ago Deep 'Almost got married' after college, says Ratan Tata https://t.co/4fvg9XB994 via @timesofindia 12 minutes ago TOI Business 'Almost got married' after college, says Ratan Tata https://t.co/4QRTOBkLeE 16 minutes ago Chetan Chauhan Really nice story. Some insight into life of great @RNTata2000 https://t.co/zifxvCcUPL 19 minutes ago NDTV Ratan Tata reveals he "fell in love, almost got married" after college. https://t.co/LTFqZsCzOJ https://t.co/aakCkscD1N 21 minutes ago Ahmedabad Mirror .@RNTata2000 revealed that he almost got married after completing his college, but eventually the relationship fell… https://t.co/dstbYbxbsL 36 minutes ago