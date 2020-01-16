Global  

'Almost got married' after college, says Ratan Tata

IndiaTimes Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata has divulged details about his personal life and stated that he "fell in love and almost got married" after college. Speaking to 'Humans of Bombay' on Facebook, the Tata Trusts chairman recalled some of his life's moments and credited his grandmother for teaching him to retain dignity at all costs.
‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata [Video]‘Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have a vision for India’: Ratan Tata

Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Indian Institute of Skills. The ceremony was held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on January 15.

