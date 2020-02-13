Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > UK's Domino's finds buyers for Norway business

UK's Domino's finds buyers for Norway business

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Britain's biggest pizza delivery company Domino's Pizza Group said on Thursday it would sell its Norwegian business to existing minority shareholders of the business, kicking off the sale of its loss-making overseas operations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Not Mint Money Legal nitty-gritties NRI property buyers should know [Video]Why Not Mint Money Legal nitty-gritties NRI property buyers should know

Why Not Mint Money Legal nitty-gritties NRI property buyers should know

Credit: LiveMint     Duration: 07:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.