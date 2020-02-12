Former State Farm office building in Saratoga County will be auctioned
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () A former call center for State Farm insurance that has been sitting empty for about two years in Saratoga County will be auctioned online. The two-story, 124,171-square-foot building at 101 State Farm Place in Malta will be auctioned March 23-25 on the website Ten-X Commercial. The starting bid is $600,000. State Farm vacated the building but continued paying rent under the lease, which expired in November, said Peter Struzzi, executive managing director and principal broker at Pyramid Brokerage…
