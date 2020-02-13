Global  

UK Treasury chief quits as Johnson shakes up Cabinet

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid has resigned — a shock move as Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes up his Conservative government, a spokesman for Javid said Thursday.

Javid had been widely expected to keep his job in the Cabinet shakeup.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. THE AP'S EARLIER STORY FOLLOWS BELOW.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shook up his government on Thursday, firing and appointing ministers to key Cabinet posts.

Johnson was aiming to tighten his grip on government after winning a big parliamentary majority in December’s election. That victory allowed Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union last month, delivering on his key election promise.

Now his Conservative administration faces the even bigger challenge of negotiating a new relationship with the 27-nation EU by the end of this year. The two sides are aiming to have a deal covering trade, security and other areas in place by the time a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.

So far, the two sides are far apart in their demands. And even with a deal, the U.K. faces a huge adjustment when decades of seamless trade and travel with the EU end at the start of 2021.

Several high-profile women in Johnson's government, including Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers and Housing Minister Esther McVey, all said they had been fired on Thursday morning.

Johnson also sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith — a surprise move. Smith had been widely praised for helping to end political deadlock that left Northern Ireland without a regional government and assembly for three years. After pressure from the British and Irish governments, the main Irish nationalist and British unionist power-sharing parties returned to work last...
