Kohl's eliminates about 250 positions in restructuring

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. is laying off 250 employees as part of a restructuring plan. The move is part of the retailer’s efforts to have a “more customer-centric focus,” according to a statement from Jen Johnson, the company’s senior vice president of communications. Wisconsin-based Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) expects the restructuring to position the company for long-term success, Johnson said. “This reorganization in our business will empower decision-making, reduce management… 👓 View full article

