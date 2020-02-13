Global  

Kohl's eliminates about 250 positions in restructuring

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. is laying off 250 employees as part of a restructuring plan. The move is part of the retailer’s efforts to have a “more customer-centric focus,” according to a statement from Jen Johnson, the company’s senior vice president of communications. Wisconsin-based Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) expects the restructuring to position the company for long-term success, Johnson said. “This reorganization in our business will empower decision-making, reduce management…
