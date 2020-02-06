Jeff Bezos has sold 18.5 million shares of Amazon in 10 years. Here's how much that stock was worth.

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos last week made a series of Amazon stock sales valued at $4.07 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. But that wasn't the most stock the executive has sold off in such a short time frame during the past decade. The number of shares sold, exactly 2 million, was impressive. Bezos hasn't sold that much of his company stock in the span of less than one week since May 2010, when he sold 2 million shares worth $267 million in just three… 👓 View full article

