Jeff Bezos has sold 18.5 million shares of Amazon in 10 years. Here's how much that stock was worth.
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos last week made a series of Amazon stock sales valued at $4.07 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. But that wasn't the most stock the executive has sold off in such a short time frame during the past decade. The number of shares sold, exactly 2 million, was impressive. Bezos hasn't sold that much of his company stock in the span of less than one week since May 2010, when he sold 2 million shares worth $267 million in just three…
· *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, just became nearly $2 billion richer after selling some of his Amazon stock.*
· *As Amazon's founder and CEO,... Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times •RTTNews •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
David Abramson DID YOU KNOW? The 9.4-acre Warner Estate in Beverly Hills built in the 1930's belonging to David Geffen has been s… https://t.co/DvywwbrINA 18 minutes ago
NashvilleBizJournal Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos sold 2 million shares in less than one week in February. It's not the first time he sold that… https://t.co/YG7Ov3oOJ9 18 minutes ago