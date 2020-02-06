Global  

Jeff Bezos has sold 18.5 million shares of Amazon in 10 years. Here's how much that stock was worth.

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos last week made a series of Amazon stock sales valued at $4.07 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. But that wasn't the most stock the executive has sold off in such a short time frame during the past decade. The number of shares sold, exactly 2 million, was impressive. Bezos hasn't sold that much of his company stock in the span of less than one week since May 2010, when he sold 2 million shares worth $267 million in just three…
