Mike Bloomberg once blamed banks making loans to black Americans as the cause of the 2008 financial crash
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () · *During his tenure as mayor of New York City at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg appeared to blame banks making loans to black Americans as the cause of the chaos.*
· *In newly resurfaced comments from September 2008, Bloomberg said the end of "redlining" put pressure on banks to make riskier loans for...
Over one in three (37%) young Americans are putting off getting married because of debt, according to new research. A poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 gen Zers found that of the younger generations..
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A meeting with nearly 80 black pastors in Detroit. A speech before a black Democratic organization in Montgomery. A rally at a... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •FOXNews.com