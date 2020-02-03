Global  

Mike Bloomberg once blamed banks making loans to black Americans as the cause of the 2008 financial crash

Business Insider Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg once blamed banks making loans to black Americans as the cause of the 2008 financial crash· *During his tenure as mayor of New York City at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg appeared to blame banks making loans to black Americans as the cause of the chaos.*
· *In newly resurfaced comments from September 2008, Bloomberg said the end of "redlining" put pressure on banks to make riskier loans for...
Inside Mike Bloomberg’s big play for black voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A meeting with nearly 80 black pastors in Detroit. A speech before a black Democratic organization in Montgomery. A rally at a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com

Bloomberg touts Congressional Black Caucus endorsements amid stop-and-frisk controversy

Three members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Wednesday endorsed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s run for the presidency, amid controversy this...
FOXNews.com


