Blake Rocap RT @amanbatheja: Judy Shelton, Trump's Fed nominee, suggested today she was surprised that people believed she supported a return to a gold… 1 hour ago Tyler Cant Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/yxezdWisI9 https://t.co/7US57fRPNw 2 hours ago Academia DTrader Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/Sdy40XJYch https://t.co/jTl6suls63 2 hours ago Jibriel_AMARRETTI Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/bTgZQaVs1j https://t.co/CtRPwMY0UX 2 hours ago Still me Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/j0OFtChnZc https://t.co/mFL84iDI7c 2 hours ago Nino Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/3p1gU3N95v https://t.co/0gv6Qn0Ekk 2 hours ago Claudia Sahm RT @jeannasmialek: Our early story on this Fed nomination hearing. (Soon to be updated with more, so check back) https://t.co/HmazcIt55T 2 hours ago ๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/36X4hLFzHQ https://t.co/UwU5JlmVJN 3 hours ago