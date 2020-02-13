Global  

Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee

NYTimes.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Republicans and Democrats questioned Judy Shelton, a nominee with ideas outside of the mainstream, over her previous statements and views on the Fed’s independence.
Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters [Video]Trump Fed nominee faces bi-partisan doubters

Federal Reserve board nominee Judy Shelton on Thursday faced sharp questioning from Democrat and Republican lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee who challenged her independence from President..

Trump Fed nominee Shelton hits bipartisan scepticism in Senate hearing

Federal Reserve board nominee Judy Shelton faced deep scepticism from Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, as lawmakers...
A Trump Fed choice faces Senate scrutiny over policy views

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Donald Trump’s nominees for the Federal Reserve will likely face skeptical questioning from a Senate committee Thursday...
BlakeRocap

Blake Rocap RT @amanbatheja: Judy Shelton, Trump's Fed nominee, suggested today she was surprised that people believed she supported a return to a gold… 1 hour ago

TylerCant1

Tyler Cant Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/yxezdWisI9 https://t.co/7US57fRPNw 2 hours ago

TraderJM1

Academia DTrader Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/Sdy40XJYch https://t.co/jTl6suls63 2 hours ago

jibodrift

Jibriel_AMARRETTI Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/bTgZQaVs1j https://t.co/CtRPwMY0UX 2 hours ago

ismelho

Still me Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/j0OFtChnZc https://t.co/mFL84iDI7c 2 hours ago

n1no9

Nino Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/3p1gU3N95v https://t.co/0gv6Qn0Ekk 2 hours ago

Claudia_Sahm

Claudia Sahm RT @jeannasmialek: Our early story on this Fed nomination hearing. (Soon to be updated with more, so check back) https://t.co/HmazcIt55T 2 hours ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Fed Nominee Shelton Faces Tough Questioning Before Senate Committee https://t.co/36X4hLFzHQ https://t.co/UwU5JlmVJN 3 hours ago

