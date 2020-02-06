New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana all but doomed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The effort to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico is all but doomed for this year after a proposal to do so was rejected by a key Senate committee. Two Democrats joined Republicans in a 6-4 vote to halt the bill that would have allowed recreational marijuana sales in every […]

