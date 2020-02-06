Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana all but doomed

New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana all but doomed

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The effort to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico is all but doomed for this year after a proposal to do so was rejected by a key Senate committee. Two Democrats joined Republicans in a 6-4 vote to halt the bill that would have allowed recreational marijuana sales in every […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical marijuana shops not selling recreational pot [Video]Medical marijuana shops not selling recreational pot

Medical marijuana shops not selling recreational pot

Credit: KIONPublished

Should TN legalize recreational marijuana? p1 [Video]Should TN legalize recreational marijuana? p1

Should Tennessee legalize recreational marijuana? In years past, legislators have attempted to legalize the use of medical marijuana, in hopes that it could help curb opioid addiction. None of those..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 17:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will New York legalize marijuana this year?

Will New York legalize marijuana this year?Earlier this year, I predicted that New York would legalize marijuana in 2020. It was just a feeling I had, more of an intuition than something rooted in fact....
WorldNews

Buds & Duds: Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth’s resignation sparks bloodbath in weak cannabis sector

Marijuana stocks were steeped in red Friday as money-losing companies in the cannabis industry tried desperately to right the ship. Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB)...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.