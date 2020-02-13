Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > T-shirt sale for the cause of education

T-shirt sale for the cause of education

Hindu Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
₹5 crore from online sale of T-shirts in one year to aid “Teach for Change Trust”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
News video: YWCA in Allentown hosts clothing sale for good cause

YWCA in Allentown hosts clothing sale for good cause

 YWCA in Allentown hosts clothing sale for good cause

Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Education firm Galileo up for sale with $2.7 billion price tag - sources

The private equity owner of one of Europe's largest private education groups, Galileo Global Education, has put the business up for the sale in a deal worth...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.