Court orders Pentagon to halt work on Microsoft’s JEDI cloud contract after Amazon protests

Seattle Times Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — A federal judge has ordered the Pentagon to halt work on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud-computing network, known as JEDI, as it considers allegations that President Donald Trump improperly interfered in the bidding process. The order comes just one day before the Defense Department had planned to “go live” with JEDI. The […]
News video: Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract 01:42

 Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

