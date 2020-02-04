Global  

UMass Boston interim chancellor heads back to university president’s office

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Katherine Newman has a job waiting for her in the UMass president's office once her tenure as interim chancellor of the Boston campus ends. Newman is slated to return as the system chancellor of academic programs under UMass President Marty Meehan. As part of the new job, Newman will help work on UMass' ambitious online plans. Newman’s new position was previously two separate roles. She will lead the university’s economic development programs while also holding the title of senior vice president…
