Royal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises, warns coronavirus hit to yearly profit

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Thursday said it had canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and joined larger rival Carnival Corp in warning that its full-year earnings would be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
