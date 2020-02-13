Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Bankruptcy plan to give control of McClatchy to hedge fund

Bankruptcy plan to give control of McClatchy to hedge fund

bizjournals Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The bankruptcy of The McClatchy Co. could give ownership of the Sacramento Bee’s publisher to the owner of American Media LLC, the parent company of tabloid National Enquirer. McClatchy’s voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization filed Thursday seeks to sell the company to Chatham Asset Management LLC, a private investment firm based in Chatham, New Jersey. The Sacramento Bee reported that Chatham “would operate McClatchy as a privately held company.” Sacramento-based McClatchy (AMEX:…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NoBigGovDuh

NoBigGovDuh RT @demandprogress: Journalism in the USA has been pummeled by the Facebook/Google ad monopoly on one side, and extractive financial capita… 9 minutes ago

demandprogress

Demand Progress Journalism in the USA has been pummeled by the Facebook/Google ad monopoly on one side, and extractive financial ca… https://t.co/dYMPVMsK89 11 minutes ago

benvsacbiz

Ben van der Meer RT @mandersonsacbiz: The bankruptcy of The McClatchy Co. could give ownership of the Sacramento Bee’s publisher to hedge fund that owns of… 35 minutes ago

mandersonsacbiz

Mark Anderson The bankruptcy of The McClatchy Co. could give ownership of the Sacramento Bee’s publisher to hedge fund that owns… https://t.co/1JToxrhL0y 50 minutes ago

Sacbiz

Sac Business Journal Reorganization would end family ownership of the 163-year-old Sacramento newspaper company. https://t.co/N2ByUkTp9z 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.