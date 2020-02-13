Bankruptcy plan to give control of McClatchy to hedge fund Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The bankruptcy of The McClatchy Co. could give ownership of the Sacramento Bee’s publisher to the owner of American Media LLC, the parent company of tabloid National Enquirer. McClatchy’s voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization filed Thursday seeks to sell the company to Chatham Asset Management LLC, a private investment firm based in Chatham, New Jersey. The Sacramento Bee reported that Chatham “would operate McClatchy as a privately held company.” Sacramento-based McClatchy (AMEX:… 👓 View full article

