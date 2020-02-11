Global  

Kathmandu founder Jan Cameron faces criminal charges

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020
Kathmandu founder Jan Cameron faces criminal chargesThe founder of the outdoor retail giant Kathmandu is facing criminal charges.The charges relate to Jan Cameron's involvement in infant formula maker Bellamy's across the Tasman.Jan Cameron, 67, a former director of Bellamy's,...
ASIC charges Kathmandu founder Jan Cameron over Bellamy's stake

Corporate regulator ASIC has hit Kathmandu founder and former Bellamy's director Jan Cameron with criminal charges that could result in up to five years'...
Sydney Morning Herald

Ex-Bellamy director Jan Cameron faces criminal charges after ASIC investigation

Jan Cameron faces criminal charges for failing to disclose her full interest in the Bellamy infant formula company.
SBS

