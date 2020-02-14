Global  

'Groundbreaking': Melbourne dentist granted court order to unmask anonymous critic

SBS Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The Federal Court of Australia has granted a Melbourne dentist an order which forces tech giant Google to reveal the identification of an anonymous online reviewer, in a landmark ruling.
