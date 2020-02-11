Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

Reuters India Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request to temporarily halt the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving forward on an up-to-$10 billion (£8 billion) cloud computing deal that Amazon says reflected undue influence by President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft [Video]Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract [Video]Amazon Wants President Trump To Testify Over Cloud Services Contract

Amazon lost out on the $10 billion contract to Microsoft to provide cloud computing services to the Pentagon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft's Pentagon contract work

A U.S. judge on Thursday granted Amazon.com Inc's request for a preliminary injunction to pause the U.S. Department of Defense and Microsoft Corp from moving...
Reuters

Judge grants Amazon’s request to put Microsoft’s Pentagon contract on hold

For months, Amazon has been making a fuss over the Pentagon's decision to award Microsoft the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI)...
engadget


Tweets about this

dudeinchicago

dudeinchicago RT @BenKTallmadge: Obama Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work - Jeff Bezos couldn’t even safe-guard… 13 seconds ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft’s Pentagon contract work https://t.co/suA1XkIG64 3 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft’s Pentagon contract work https://t.co/jXefU8ekXE… https://t.co/5TNu4G3ZgN 6 minutes ago

trump2020maga10

Trump2020_KAG_Q ~ credulous boomer rube ~ RT @RememberPaoli: Judicial Corruption At HighThe Highest Level - Obama Appointed Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Penta… 9 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft’s Pentagon contract work https://t.co/LlnzbTwNRT 11 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work - https://t.co/n5G96ptwHm #LatestComments 16 minutes ago

TINAmazonNews

TIN-Amazon News Feed UPDATE 4-Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsofts Pentagon contract work (Reuters: Company News) https://t.co/WHL5Y1WZCu 17 minutes ago

parknfly07

Park fly Judge grants Amazon motion for pause in Microsoft's Pentagon contract work https://t.co/hKFc2uIaHA 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.