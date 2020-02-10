Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > With $10B JEDI contract suspended, this is what's at stake for Microsoft and Amazon

With $10B JEDI contract suspended, this is what's at stake for Microsoft and Amazon

bizjournals Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The ruling is the latest development in the cloud competition between Amazon and Microsoft.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft [Video]Judge Reportedly Blocks Microsoft’s JEDI Contract — What This Means For Microsoft

The court order does not yet have a public filing, but here's what this would mean for Microsoft and Amazon if Microsoft does not ultimately get the contact.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:04Published

Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract [Video]Amazon Seeks to Depose President  Trump, Mark Esper, James Mattis Over JEDI Contract

Here's why Amazon is seeking to depose President Trump among others in the awarding of the JEDI contract to Microsoft in October.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)

A judge told the Pentagon to hit pause on the $10 billion JEDI contract in a minor victory for Amazon's challenge to Microsoft's surprise win (AMZN, MSFT)· *A federal judge approved Amazon's motion to have the Defense Department suspend work on the $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. * · *The Pentagon awarded the...
Business Insider

Microsoft accuses Amazon of using 'politicized rhetoric' about Trump to distract from its surprise loss of the $10 billion JEDI contract (MSFT, ORCL)

Microsoft accuses Amazon of using 'politicized rhetoric' about Trump to distract from its surprise loss of the $10 billion JEDI contract (MSFT, ORCL)· *Microsoft fired back at Amazon in their legal duel over JEDI, saying the cloud giant's protest is based on "sensationalist and politicized rhetoric.* ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.