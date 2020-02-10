Global  

These people will earn for sleeping

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
It’s the kind of job one can only dream of. It does not require you to burn the midnight oil or spend long hours at your work stations. Instead, it demands you turn off the light at a proper time and get a good nine hours of sleep every day for the next hundred days.
News video: Ever Wanted to Sleep at Ikea? Now You Can!

Ever Wanted to Sleep at Ikea? Now You Can! 00:47

 Ikea is giving people the chance to spend the night in one of their famous superstores! Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

