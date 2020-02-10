These people will earn for sleeping

It’s the kind of job one can only dream of. It does not require you to burn the midnight oil or spend long hours at your work stations. Instead, it demands you turn off the light at a proper time and get a good nine hours of sleep every day for the next hundred days.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mum feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS A mum has told how her she feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS.Claire Montello, 39, pulled up her hinged Ottoman style bed to grab her MP3 player from the underbed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published 1 day ago Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game At Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. It has been three weeks since Kobe, Gianna, and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Losing Sleep Over The Quest For A Perfect Night's Rest A boom in technology promising to improve sleep has an ironic side effect: orthosomnia. Thanks to sleep trackers, people get so obsessed with perfect sleep that...

NPR 13 hours ago



Is Melatonin the Secret for Better Sleep? *SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / *With sleeplessness emerging as a global epidemic, 31% of people are taking over the counter drugs - with...

Accesswire 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this